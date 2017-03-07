版本:
BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp declares March common share div

March 8 Pembina Pipeline Corp

* Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares March 2017 common share dividend and suspension of the dividend reinvestment plan

* Pembina Pipeline - board of directors has suspended, until further notice, premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan, effective April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
