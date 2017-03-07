BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline Corp declares March common share div

BRIEF-Buffalo Wild Wings comments on ISS report
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
March 8 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation declares March 2017 common share dividend and suspension of the dividend reinvestment plan
* Pembina Pipeline - board of directors has suspended, until further notice, premium dividend and dividend reinvestment plan, effective April 25, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* If shareholders follow ISS' recommendation, there will be only 1 independent director on co's board who served for longer than 8 months
* Praxair Inc. confirms agreement in principle regarding a business combination agreement with Linde AG subject to board approvals of both parties
* Board authorized redemption 2.5 million outstanding shares of its 8.75% series a cumulative redeemable perpetual preferred stock