BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline provides natural gas liquids value chain commercial update

April 11 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides natural gas liquids
value chain commercial update
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says it has signed a non-binding
letter of intent With Prince Rupert Legacy Inc
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says under LoI, Pembina has
commenced site assessment and engagement with key stakeholders
including aboriginal communities
* Pembina Pipeline - initial assessments of site indicate it
ideal for development of export terminal with capacity of about
20,000 barrels per day of lpg
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Pembina expects a project
timeline of two years from final investment decision
* Sees project capital cost ranging between $125 million and
$175 million
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says is advancing engineering for
its 100 million cubic feet per day duvernay ii facility, a
replica of its duvernay i facility
* Pembina Pipeline Corp says Duvernay I facility, along with
associated field hub, is expected to come into service on time
and on budget in Q4 of 2017
