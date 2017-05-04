BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline qtrly EPS $0.49

May 4 Pembina Pipeline Corp
* Pembina pipeline corporation reports strong first quarter
2017 results
* Pembina pipeline corp says qtrly total volume 2,010 mboe/d
versus 1,804 mboe/d
* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly earnings per share $0.49
* Pembina pipeline corp qtrly revenue $1,485 million versus
$1,017 million
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.36 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Q1 revenue view c$1.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pembina pipeline corp - "by next year in 2018", expect
adjusted ebitda to reach approximately $1.8 billion to $1.9
billion
* Pembina pipeline - "by next year in 2018" expect adjusted
ebitda to increases to $2.55 to $2.75 billion, should
transaction with veresen successfully close
