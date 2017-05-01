BRIEF-Pembina Pipeline to buy Veresen in $9.7 bln deal

May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp:
* Pembina and Veresen to create leading north american
energy infrastructure company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - transaction is valued at
approximately $9.7 billion including assumption of veresen's
debt and preferred shares
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- transaction was unanimously
approved by boards of directors of both companies
* Pembina Pipeline - offering to buy all outstanding veresen
common shares in exchange for either 0.4287 of a common share of
Pembina or $18.65 in cash
* Pembina Pipeline says upon completion of transaction,
Pembina's common shareholders expected to own about 80 percent
of combined company
* Pembina Pipeline- co, Veresen enter agreement to create
energy infrastructure company with a pro-forma enterprise value
of approximately $33 billion
* Expects transaction to be accretive to adjusted cash flow
per share on a run-rate basis beginning in 2018
* Pembina Pipeline - assuming full pro-ration, each veresen
shareholder would get $4.8494 in cash, 0.3172 share of pembina
for each veresen common share
* Pembina Pipeline says upon completion of transaction,
Veresen's shareholders are expected to own approximately 20
percent of combined company
* Pembina Pipeline - through 2018, combined company is
expecting its low-risk, fee-for-service adjusted ebitda to
increase to in excess of 85 percent
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - combined, Pembina and veresen will
own approximately 5.8 bcf/d (net) of gas processing
infrastructure across wcsb by 2018
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- pro-forma adjusted ebitda is
expected to increase to $2.55 - $2.75 billion in 2018 for
combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - on a run-rate basis, before tax,
synergies are expected to average $75 to $100 million annually
for combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - Pembina's senior executive team
will be responsible for leading combined company with mick
dilger as president and CEO
* Pembina says subject to successful completion of
transaction, Pembina intends to increase its monthly common
share dividend by 5.9 percent
* Pembina Pipeline Corp- cash consideration associated with
transaction will be initially funded through company's $2.5
billion unsecured credit facility
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - three of current members of
veresen board of directors will be appointed to pembina board of
directors at closing of deal
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - don althoff, veresen's president
and chief executive officer will continue to be involved in
combined company
* Pembina Pipeline Corp - randy findlay will maintain his
position as chair of board of Pembina
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: