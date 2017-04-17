版本:
BRIEF-PEMCO World Air Services secures agreement with Carrier Frontier Airlines

April 17 Air Transport Services Group Inc -

* PEMCO World Air Services - has secured a 3-year maintenance agreement with u.s.-based carrier frontier airlines covering frontier's expanding fleet

* Pemco World Air Services - maintenance services will be performed primarily at pemco's maintenance facilities at tampa international airport Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
