2017年 2月 21日

BRIEF-Pengrowth announces plan to reduce outstanding debt by $530 mln

Feb 21 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth announces plan to reduce outstanding debt by $530 mln through retirement of $127 mln of convertible debentures and the prepayment of us $300 mln of the 6.35 pct senior notes due July 26, 2017

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - plan to reduce its outstanding debt through use of existing cash on hand

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - intends to use cash on hand to retire $127 million of convertible debentures, on maturity on March 31, 2017

* Pengrowth Energy - to use remaining cash to pre-pay us $300 million principal amount outstanding of us $400 million 6.35 pct senior notes maturing July 26, 2017

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - following payments, co expects pro-forma debt to be reduced to about $1.1 billion and comprised entirely of senior term notes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
