BRIEF-Pengrowth delivers Q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share

BRIEF-Servicenow prices $750 million of 0% convertible senior notes due 2022
May 2 Pengrowth Energy Corp
* Pengrowth delivers transformational debt reduction in first quarter driven by asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - company delivered q1 funds flow from operations of $0.05 per share
* Pengrowth energy corp - since start of 2017 pengrowth has closed or expects to close $707 million of asset sales
* Pengrowth energy corp - achieved q1 average daily production of 52,957 boe per day
* Pengrowth energy corp - at end of quarter, pengrowth elected to close out its 2017 oil risk management contracts at a cost of $12.7 million
* Pengrowth energy corp - "at this time has no oil risk management contracts in place"
* Brightpath's successful operations and newly opened centres drive 57.3% growth in quarterly revenue and 133% increase in funds from operations
TOKYO, May 24 Asian shares edged lower in early trade on Wednesday, while the Australian dollar and the offshore Chinese yuan slipped after Moody's cut its sovereign credit rating on China.