2017年 4月 3日

BRIEF-Pengrowth reduces indebtedness by CDN $530 mln following prepayment of US $300 million of notes and redemption of convertible debentures

April 3 Pengrowth Energy Corp

* Pengrowth reduces indebtedness by CDN $530 million following prepayment of US $300 million of notes and redemption of convertible debentures

* Following repayment, redemption, co's debt as at March 31, 2017, falls to cdn $1.15 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
