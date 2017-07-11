FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 天前
BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月11日 / 中午12点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Pengrowth to sell its Olds/Garrington area assets for $300 mln

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Pengrowth Energy Corp-

* Pengrowth enters into agreement for the sale of its olds/garrington area assets for $300 million

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 average daily production 41,500 to 43,500 boe per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍olds/garrington area assets are expected to generate 2017 average daily production of 13,875 barrels of oil equivalent per day​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp sees ‍2017 total capital expenditures $125 million​

* Pengrowth Energy - entered agreement with a private company owned by a large canadian life insurance co for sale of its olds/garrington area assets

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - purchaser of second Swan Hills sales package has indicated that it is unable to complete its financing for acquisition

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - ‍has given notice of termination of sale agreement announced on march 20​

* Pengrowth Energy Corp - Pengrowth will recommence its efforts to sell Swan Hills assets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

