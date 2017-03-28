版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 28日 星期二 21:27 BJT

BRIEF-Penn National Gaming enters agreement to acquire operations of Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

March 28 Penn National Gaming Inc:

* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal for $44.0 million cash

* Following completion of proposed transaction, penn national will operate both Tunica Properties

* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to our operating results upon closing

* Penn National Gaming - after compeltion, co will lease underlying real property associated with the 2 businesses from gaming and leisure properties Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐