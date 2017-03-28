BRIEF-Penn National Gaming enters agreement to acquire operations of Bally’s Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica

BRIEF-BMO Financial increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to C$0.90 per share
* Increases quarterly dividend by 5 percent to c$0.90per share
March 28 Penn National Gaming Inc:
* Penn National Gaming enters into definitive agreement to acquire operations of Bally’S Casino Tunica and Resorts Casino Tunica for pre-synergy purchase multiple of 3.7x
* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal for $44.0 million cash
* Following completion of proposed transaction, penn national will operate both Tunica Properties
* Penn National Gaming Inc - deal will be immediately accretive to our operating results upon closing
* Penn National Gaming - after compeltion, co will lease underlying real property associated with the 2 businesses from gaming and leisure properties
* Lyondellbasell announces increase to quarterly dividend and shareholder approval of new share repurchase program
* Pfizer recommends shareholders reject the below-market mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corporation