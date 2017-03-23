版本:
BRIEF-Penn National Gaming sees Q1 revenue $770 mln to $771 mln

March 23 Penn National Gaming Inc

* Penn national gaming raises 2017 first quarter guidance on strong property operating trends

* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $770 million to $771 million

* Penn National Projects adjusted EBITDA after master lease payments will be $110 million to $111 million for 2017 Q1

* Q1 revenue view $761.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q1 2017 adjusted EBITDA of between $222 million and $223 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
