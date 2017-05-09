BRIEF-Penn Virginia Corp reports qtrly total revenues $35.4 million

May 9 Penn Virginia Corp
* Penn Virginia Corporation reports first quarter 2017
results and provides operational update
* Q1 earnings per share $1.88
* Penn Virginia Corp - Average daily production in q2 of
2017 is expected to be in range of 9,300 to 9,700 boepd
* Company continues to expect total 2017 production volumes
at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe
* Expected range of capital expenditures for 2017 remains
unchanged between $120 million and $140 million
* Penn Virginia Corp - Is planning to drill and complete
eight wells together on two adjacent pads in second and third
quarters
* Production reached 9,495 barrels of oil equivalent per day
in quarter
* Penn Virginia Corp - Qtrly total revenues $35.4 million
versus $30.5 million
