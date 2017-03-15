BRIEF-Penn Virginia sees full year 2017 production of 10,000-11,000 BOEPD

U.S. business borrowing for equipment rises in April
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
March 15 Penn Virginia Corp
* Penn virginia corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides operational update with 2017 and preliminary 2018 guidance
* Penn virginia corp says 2017 capital plan of $120 to $140 million
* Penn virginia corp - q4 2016 production was 857 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe)
* Penn virginia corp - total product revenues were $32.3 million for q4 of 2016
* Editas medicine inc says production in q1 of 2017 is expected to be 8,800 to 9,200 boepd
* Penn virginia corp says average daily production in q4 of 2017, or exit rate, is anticipated to be between 11,200 to 12,100 boepd
* Penn virginia corp says company anticipates total 2017 production volumes at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe
* Penn virginia corp sees 2018 capial plan $125 million - $145 million
* Sees full year 2017 production of 10,000 - 11,000 boepd
* Sees sees full year 2018 production of 12,600 - 13,700 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 24 Borrowing by U.S. companies to spend on capital investment rose 8 percent in April, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
* Bank of montreal says starting to see signs in toronto that there will be a softening in housing market Further company coverage: (Reporting by Matt Scuffham)
ABUJA, May 24 Nigeria's government wants to resolve a labour dispute between Exxon Mobil Corp and unions in the oil-rich Niger Delta region, a minister said on Wednesday.