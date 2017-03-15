BRIEF-Penn Virginia sees full year 2017 production of 10,000-11,000 BOEPD

March 15 Penn Virginia Corp

* Penn virginia corporation reports fourth quarter and year-end 2016 results and provides operational update with 2017 and preliminary 2018 guidance

* Penn virginia corp says 2017 capital plan of $120 to $140 million

* Penn virginia corp - q4 2016 production was 857 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (mboe)

* Penn virginia corp - total product revenues were $32.3 million for q4 of 2016

* Editas medicine inc says production in q1 of 2017 is expected to be 8,800 to 9,200 boepd

* Penn virginia corp says average daily production in q4 of 2017, or exit rate, is anticipated to be between 11,200 to 12,100 boepd

* Penn virginia corp says company anticipates total 2017 production volumes at 3.7 to 4.0 mmboe

* Penn virginia corp sees 2018 capial plan $125 million - $145 million

* Sees full year 2017 production of 10,000 - 11,000 boepd

* Sees sees full year 2018 production of 12,600 - 13,700 boepd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: