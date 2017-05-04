BRIEF-Penn West Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

May 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd:

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - reiterating 2017 production guidance

* Penn West announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - remains on track to generate double-digit organic production growth from q4 of 2016 to q4 of 2017

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $180 million

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - q1 total production 34,900 boe/d versus 77,010 boe/d

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: