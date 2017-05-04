版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 4日 星期四 18:40 BJT

BRIEF-Penn West Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

May 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd:

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - reiterating 2017 production guidance

* Penn West announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operational results

* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - remains on track to generate double-digit organic production growth from q4 of 2016 to q4 of 2017

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $180 million

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - q1 total production 34,900 boe/d versus 77,010 boe/d

* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐