BRIEF-Penn West Q1 earnings per share C$0.05

METALS-Copper flat as strong dollar holds sway
SYDNEY, June 21 London copper was trading flat in early Asian trade on Wednesday, capped by a stronger dollar that pushed prices lower overnight.
May 4 Penn West Petroleum Ltd:
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - reiterating 2017 production guidance
* Penn West announces strong first quarter 2017 financial and operational results
* Q1 earnings per share C$0.05
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - remains on track to generate double-digit organic production growth from q4 of 2016 to q4 of 2017
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - sees 2017 total capital expenditures of $180 million
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - q1 total production 34,900 boe/d versus 77,010 boe/d
* Penn West Petroleum Ltd - qtrly funds flow from operations per share $0.11 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 21 Australia's Woodside Petroleum said on Wednesday that Senegal's energy minister had issued an order confirming the company's "participation" in an oil project in the west African nation.
June 20 Billionaire Eddie Lampert-controlled Sears Canada Inc is preparing to seek court protection against creditors in the coming weeks, a person familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.