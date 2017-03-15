BRIEF-Penn West qtrly loss per share $0.46

March 15 Penn West Petroleum Ltd
* Penn west announces its financial and operational results
for the year ended december 31, 2016 and 2016 reserves results
* Qtrly loss per share $0.46
* In 2017, company plans to self-fund a $180 million capital
program
* Penn west petroleum ltd- are increasing full year 2017
average production guidance to 30,500 - 31,500 boe per day
* Penn west petroleum ltd- anticipate our 2017 capital
program will be paid for fully with funds flow from operations
* Penn west petroleum ltd - retained production in key
development areas in q4 of 2016 increased by about 3,500 boe per
day to 28,655 boe per day
* Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly funds flow from operations
$ 0.10
* Penn west petroleum ltd qtrly total production 38,481
boe/d versus 77,398 boe/d
