BRIEF-Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital reports Q2 sales $71.5 mln

May 9 Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd

* Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q2 sales $71.5 million

* Qtrly net investment income $0.27 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
