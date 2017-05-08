版本:
BRIEF-Pennantpark Investment reports qtrly net asset value per share $9.09

May 8 Pennantpark Investment Corp

* Pennantpark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017

* Q2 sales $202 million

* Qtrly net asset value per share $9.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
