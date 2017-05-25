BRIEF-PennantPark Investment says redeem its 6.25% senior notes due Feb 1, 2025

May 25 Pennantpark Investment Corp
* Pennantpark investment corporation to reduce interest
expense with extension of credit facility and redemption of
6.25% senior notes due 2025
* Will redeem its 6.25% senior notes due february 1, 2025
with principal amount outstanding of $71.2 million
* Pennantpark investment-amended revolving credit facility
to increase size of accordion provision to permit increases to
credit facility up to $750 million
