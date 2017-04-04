BRIEF-Pennine announces c$3.0 mln non-brokered financing to advance Albanian energy project

BRIEF-Finland's Solidium buys 3 pct stake in Konecranes
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
April 4 Pennine Petroleum Corp
* Pennine announces c$3.0 million non-brokered financing to advance Albanian energy project
* Corporation will be undertaking a non-brokered financing of up to 50 million units for proceeds of c$3 million
* Non-Brokered financing will help co move its exploration and production activities forward in Albania's Velca block Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Finnish state-owned investment fund Solidium says it has acquired 3 per cent of shares in Konecranes for 93 million euros
DUBAI, May 24 Kuwait's Agility, one of the largest Gulf logistics companies, has settled a criminal case involving United States government food-supply contracts that the company held from 2003 to 2010, it said on Wednesday.
* Says Allianz and Capital One are investing tax equity in the recently completed Broadview wind farm