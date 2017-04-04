版本:
BRIEF-Pennine announces c$3.0 mln non-brokered financing to advance Albanian energy project

April 4 Pennine Petroleum Corp

* Pennine announces c$3.0 million non-brokered financing to advance Albanian energy project

* Corporation will be undertaking a non-brokered financing of up to 50 million units for proceeds of c$3 million

* Non-Brokered financing will help co move its exploration and production activities forward in Albania's Velca block Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
