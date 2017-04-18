版本:
BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 18 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc

* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc - Q1 earnings per share $0.56

* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc. Reports first quarter 2017 earnings

* Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc - Q1 operating earnings per share $0.54 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
