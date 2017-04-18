版本:
BRIEF-Penns Woods Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.56

April 18 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.56

* Quarterly operating earnings per share $0.54

* Qtrly net interest income $10.3 million versus $10.4 million Source text: (bit.ly/2oSaBRx) Further company coverage:
