2017年 4月 24日

BRIEF-Penns Woods extends stock buyback program for additional yr

April 24 Penns Woods Bancorp Inc:

* Penns Woods Bancorp Inc announces extension of stock repurchase program

* Repurchase plan is for an additional year ending April 30, 2018 and allows for repurchase of up to 482,000 shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
