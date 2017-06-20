版本:
BRIEF-PennTex Midstream announces expiration of Energy Transfer tender offer

June 20 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp

* Penntex Midstream Partners - as of June 19, about 12.4 million common units representing limited partner interests in partnership were validly tendered

* Penntex Midstream Partners Lp - common units were validly tendered and accepted for purchase by Energy Transfer Partners L.P. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
