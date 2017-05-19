版本:
BRIEF-PennTex's board to review unsolicited tender offer from Energy Transfer Partners

May 19 PennTex Midstream Partners Lp:

* PennTex's board of directors to review unsolicited tender offer from Energy Transfer Partners

* PennTex Midstream-confirmed affiliate & owner of GP commenced tender offer to buy units representing LP interests in partnership for $20.00/unit in cash Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
