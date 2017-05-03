BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services through units enters into repurchase agreement

BRIEF-Ceiba Energy Services Q1 loss per share $0.00
* Ceiba Energy Services announces improved first quarter 2017 financial and operating results
May 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc:
* Pennymac Financial Services - on April 28, co through its units entered into a third amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* Pennymac Financial Services - agreement committed to April 27, 2018, together with certain master repurchase agreement dated as of Dec 19 2016
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - agreement provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion
* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - maximum combined committed purchase price under repurchase agreement and VFN repurchase agreement is $700 million Source text: (bit.ly/2p9U3lr) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, May 23 The U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on Tuesday it would not take any action over thousands of complaints about a crude joke that late-night television host Stephen Colbert told about U.S. President Donald Trump and Russia's Vladimir Putin.
May 23 U.S. grains trader Bunge Ltd said it is not engaged in business combination discussions with commodities trader Glencore Plc or its unit Glencore Agriculture Limited.