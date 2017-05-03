版本:
中国
2017年 5月 4日

BRIEF-Pennymac Financial Services through units enters into repurchase agreement

May 3 Pennymac Financial Services Inc:

* Pennymac Financial Services - on April 28, co through its units entered into a third amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing

* Pennymac Financial Services - agreement committed to April 27, 2018, together with certain master repurchase agreement dated as of Dec 19 2016

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - agreement provides for a maximum combined purchase price of $1.5 billion

* Pennymac Financial Services Inc - maximum combined committed purchase price under repurchase agreement and VFN repurchase agreement is $700 million Source text: (bit.ly/2p9U3lr) Further company coverage:
