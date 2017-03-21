BRIEF-PennyMac Mortgage enters into amended, restated master repurchase agreement

BRIEF-Kearny Financial authorizes second stock repurchase plan
March 21 PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust :
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust - on March 15, co through units entered into an amended and restated master repurchase agreement - SEC filing
* PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust -sellers may sell certain residential mortgage loans, mortgage-related assets in an amount of up to $300 million
* The $300 million credit facility has a term expiring on march 14, 2018 - SEC filing Source text: (bit.ly/2mLf7g1) Further company coverage:
* Medicure reports financial results for quarter ended march 31, 2017
* Csp inc. Reports second-quarter fiscal 2017 financial results