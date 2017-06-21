BRIEF-Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust enters into amendments to financing arrangements with Barclays Bank

June 21 Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - on June 16, co
through its units entered into four amendments to financing
arrangements with Barclays Bank Plc
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - pursuant to terms of
repurchase agreement, PMC may sell, and later repurchase, newly
originated mortgage loans
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust -repurchase agreement
is used to fund newly originated mortgage loans that are
purchased from correspondent lenders by pmc
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - maximum aggregate
purchase price provided for in repurchase agreement is currently
$600 million as result of temporary increase
* Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust - under terms of
repurchase amendment, committed amount was decreased from $220
million to $170 million
Source text: (bit.ly/2sUTwJC)
