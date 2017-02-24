版本:
2017年 2月 25日

BRIEF-Penske Automotive Group files for potential mixed shelf

Feb 24 Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* Files for potential mixed shelf, size undisclosed Source text:(bit.ly/2l8QOYw) Further company coverage:
