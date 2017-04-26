BRIEF-Penske Automotive Q1 earnings per share $1.06

BRIEF-Ryanair CEO says expects FY results to be in line with current guidance
April 26 Penske Automotive Group Inc:
* Penske Automotive reports record first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.06
* Q1 earnings per share $0.97 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.97 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly same-store retail revenue decreases 2.2%
* Penske Automotive Group Inc - qtrly revenue increases 5.3% to $5.1 billion
* Qtrly total same-store units retailed declined 0.4%
* Penske Automotive Group Inc says excluding foreign exchange impact, total revenue would have increased 11.3% to $5.4 billion in quarter
* Q1 revenue view $4.86 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Penske Automotive Group Inc says foreign exchange negatively impacted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders by $0.09 in the quarter
* Tahoe Resources Inc - has learned that an anti-mining organization, calas, has filed a claim against Guatemala's ministry of energy and mines
* Jacobs wins contract to support Nexen Energy operations in Western Canada