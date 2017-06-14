版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 14日 星期三 21:33 BJT

BRIEF-Penske Truck Leasing to acquire Old Dominion Truck Leasing

June 14 Penske Automotive Group Inc:

* Penske Truck Leasing agrees to acquire Old Dominion Truck Leasing

* Penske Truck Leasing says ‍financial terms were not disclosed​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
