2017年 5月 9日

BRIEF-Pentair expects one-time separation costs of $100 mln-$125 mln related to spin off of electrical unit

May 9 Pentair Plc

* Says expects one-time separation costs and fees of about $100 mln-$125 million - Conf call Further company coverage:
