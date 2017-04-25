BRIEF-Pentair Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.44

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Pentair Plc:
* First quarter GAAP EPS of $0.44 and adjusted EPS of $0.65
* Pentair plc - first quarter sales of $1.2 billion
* Updates 2017 GAAP EPS guidance to a range of $2.95 to $3.05 and maintains its adjusted EPS range of $3.45 to $3.55
* Pentair Plc says expects to deliver full year free cash flow of approximately 100 percent of adjusted net income
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.61, revenue view $1.14 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Pentair Plc - company expects second quarter revenue to be approximately $1.24 billion
* Pentair Plc - introduces second quarter 2017 GAAP EPS guidance range of $0.87 to $0.89 and, on an adjusted EPS basis, a range of $0.97 to $0.99
* Q2 revenue view $1.25 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $3.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text: (bit.ly/2orCq4b) Further company coverage:
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.