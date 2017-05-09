BRIEF-Pentair says announces intent to separate into two industry-leading public companies

May 9 Pentair Plc:
* Says announces intent to separate into two
industry-leading public companies
* Says separation is expected to occur through a tax-free
spin-off of electrical by pentair to its shareholders
* Says both water and electrical are expected to be
well-capitalized and have investment-grade credit ratings
* Pentair PLC - until planned separation is completed,
pentair expects to continue to pay its quarterly dividend and
will set appropriate dividend policies for each business
following completion
* Pentair - proposed deal will create a global water company
that will retain Pentair name and ticker symbol and an
electrical company to be named later
* Pentair PLC - upon completion of spin-off, electrical will
become an independent publicly-traded company
* Pentair PLC - upon completion of spin-off, Pentair
shareholders will receive shares of electrical on a pro rata
basis
* Pentair - upon separation, John Stauch, cfo of Pentair,
will become Water's CEO and Karl Frykman, current president of
Pentair's water segment, will become water's COO
* Pentair - water expected to maintain Pentair's existing
incorporation and tax residency; electrical expected to have
similar incorporation, tax residency
* Pentair PLC says Beth Wozniak, current president of
Pentair's electrical segment, will become CEO of electrical
* Says Randall Hogan will retire as Pentair's chairman and
CEO and will serve as chairman of electrical
* Pentair PLC - existing board member David A. Jones will
become chairman of water
