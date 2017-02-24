版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 25日 星期六 05:45 BJT

BRIEF-Pentair says CEO Randall Hogan's FY16 total compensation was $15.6 mln

Feb 24 Pentair Plc-

* CEO Randall Hogan's FY 2016 total compensation was $15.6 million versus $9.5 million in FY 2015 - SEC filing

* CFO John Stauch's FY 2016 total compensation was $5.4 million versus $2.8 million in FY 2015 Source text: (bit.ly/2kVgYD1) Further company coverage:
