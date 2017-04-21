版本:
BRIEF-Penumbra appoints Bridget O'Rourke to board of directors

April 21 Penumbra Inc:

* Penumbra, Inc. appoints Bridget O'Rourke to its board of directors

* With arrival of O'Rourke, Penumbra board of directors will be comprised of six directors, four of whom are independent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
