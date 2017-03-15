版本:
2017年 3月 16日

BRIEF-Penumbra launches offering of 1.3 mln shares of common stock

March 15 Penumbra Inc

* Penumbra Inc announces launch of offering of 1,300,000 shares of its common stock

* Penumbra - intends to use net proceeds from this offering for general corporate purposes, including working capital, continued development of products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
