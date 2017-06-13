BRIEF-Penumbra's voluntary field removal of its 3D revascularization devices will not impact its revenue guidance

June 13 Penumbra Inc-
* On June 9, co initiated a voluntary field removal of four
lots of its 3D revascularization devices - SEC filing
* Voluntary field removal was based on company's
identification of an issue involving a raw material component of
the devices
* Penumbra Inc - does not currently expect that this
voluntary action will have material impact on its previously
issued revenue guidance - sec filing
* The four lots of its 3d revascularization devices were
distributed between May 15, 2017 and June 7, 2017
Source text: (bit.ly/2thb52M)
