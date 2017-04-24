版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 24日 星期一 21:19 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Q1 earnings per share $0.40

April 24 Peoples Bancorp Of North Carolina Inc

* Q1 earnings per share $0.40

* Peoples bancorp of north carolina inc - net interest income was $9.5 million for three months ended march 31, 2017, compared to $9.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐