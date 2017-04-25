版本:
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.48

April 25 Peoples Bancorp Inc

* Peoples bancorp inc. Reports record quarterly net income

* Q1 earnings per share $0.48

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peoples bancorp inc- net interest income was $26.9 million in q1 of 2017, a 1% increase compared to linked quarter

* Peoples bancorp inc - net interest margin was 3.55% for q1 of 2017, compared to 3.53% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
