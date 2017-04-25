BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q1 earnings per share $0.48

BRIEF-Bunge says not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture or Glencore
* Not engaged in business combination discussions with Glencore Agriculture limited or Glencore Plc
April 25 Peoples Bancorp Inc
* Peoples bancorp inc. Reports record quarterly net income
* Q1 earnings per share $0.48
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Peoples bancorp inc- net interest income was $26.9 million in q1 of 2017, a 1% increase compared to linked quarter
* Peoples bancorp inc - net interest margin was 3.55% for q1 of 2017, compared to 3.53% for q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAO PAULO, May 23 Shares in Brazilian meatpacker JBS SA stormed higher on Tuesday, helped by bargain-hunting and speculation about potential takeover interest, after earlier falling on concern about the company's role in a corruption scandal.
SAO PAULO, May 23 A Brazil appeals court on Tuesday ruled that a driver working for Uber via its ride-hailing app is not an employee of the San Francisco-based company and therefore not entitled to workers' benefits, overturning an earlier lower court decision.