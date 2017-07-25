FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.53
2017年7月25日 / 中午12点05分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp Q2 earnings per share $0.53

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 25 (Reuters) - Peoples Bancorp Inc

* Peoples Bancorp Inc reports the second consecutive quarter of record quarterly net income

* Q2 earnings per share $0.53

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.46 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Peoples bancorp inc says net interest income was $28.1 million for Q2 of 2017, a 4% increase compared to linked quarter and a 7% increase over Q2 of 2016

* Peoples bancorp inc - ‍at June 30, 2017, tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 13.47%, compared to 13.34% at March 31, 2017​

* Peoples Bancorp Inc - ‍total risk-based capital ratio was 14.40% at june 30, 2017, compared to 14.27% at March 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

