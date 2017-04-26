版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 27日 星期四 05:22 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Financial Corporation reports qtrly book value per share $17.49

April 26 Peoples Financial Corp:

* Peoples Financial Corporation reports results for first quarter of 2017

* Earnings per weighted average share was $0.01 for Q1

* Qtrly net interest income $4.3 million versus $4.5 million

* Qtrly book value per share $17.49 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐