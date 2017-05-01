版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 5月 1日 星期一 21:22 BJT

BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan

May 1 Peoples Financial Services Corp:

* Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan

* Peoples Financial Services - board authorized a stock repurchase plan providing for purchase of up to 225,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
