BRIEF-Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan

BRIEF-Heritage Commerce Corp prices $40 mln subordinated debt offering
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
May 1 Peoples Financial Services Corp:
* Peoples Financial Services Corp announces common stock repurchase plan
* Peoples Financial Services - board authorized a stock repurchase plan providing for purchase of up to 225,000 shares of its outstanding common stock. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Heritage commerce corp announces the pricing of $40 million subordinated debt offering
* Says revenue for q1 2017 increased by 66.8% to $0.49 million compared to $0.29 million in q1 2016
* Allergan announces pricing of public offering of senior notes to refinance existing debt