2017年 4月 27日

BRIEF-People’s Utah Bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.36

April 26 People's Utah Bancorp

* People’S Utah Bancorp reports first quarter 2017 results and declares quarterly dividend

* Q1 earnings per share $0.36

* People's Utah Bancorp qtrly net interest income $17.8 million versus $16.7 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
