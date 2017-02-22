版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 2月 23日 星期四 02:25 BJT

BRIEF-PepsiCo at CAGNY conf- Will have to go more aggressively on low calorie beverages than we are going now

Feb 22 Pepsico Inc

* At CAGNY conf- will have to go more aggressively on low calorie beverages than we are going now

* At CAGNY conf- will launch Pepsi 1893, a craft cola, this year

* At CAGNY conf- margins are terrific on single serve packs Further company coverage:
