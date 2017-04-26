BRIEF-PepsiCo CEO on conf call- Delay of U.S. income tax refunds dampened Q1 consumer spending

April 26 Pepsico Inc
* CEO on conf call- the delay of u.s. Income tax refunds
dampened Q1 consumer spending across virtually every consumer
category
* CFO- expect rate of organic growth to show sequential
improvement in Q2
* CEO- "dont have a reason to be worried" about growth in
u.s. In Q2
* CEO- " our challenge is to create impulse online, and we
are working on tools with our partners to make our categories
look like impulse categories online"
* CFO- expect commodity inflation to continue over course of
the year
* CFO- our pricing is such that we should see margin
appreciation over the year. But in the first half of the year,
we will likely see margin compression
* CEO on sugar taxes- "oppose beverage taxes that are
aggressive and unfairly target one category or
industry...today's beverage taxes are more revenue generation
focused rather than health focused"
Further company coverage: