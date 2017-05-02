版本:
2017年 5月 3日

BRIEF-Pepsico declares quarterly dividend

May 2 Pepsico Inc

* Pepsico declares quarterly dividend

* Pepsico Inc - Quarterly dividend of $0.8050 per share of pepsico common stock, a 7.0 percent increase versus comparable year-earlier period. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
