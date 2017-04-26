BRIEF-PepsiCo reports Q1 earnings per share $0.91

BRIEF-Primoris Services Corp says won heavy civil airport award
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
April 26 PepsiCo Inc:
* Q1 earnings per share $0.91
* Q1 core earnings per share $0.94
* Q1 total net revenue $12.05 billion versus $11.86 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.92, revenue view $11.98 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says reaffirms 2017 financial targets
* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.14, revenue view $63.82 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says faced challenging food, beverage industry trading conditions in North America in Q1
* Says faced continued volatility in a number of developing and emerging markets in Q1
* Says foreign exchange translation reduced Q1 reported earnings per share growth by 2 percentage points Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Primoris Services Corporation announces heavy civil airport award valued over $56 million
* Ebix takes leadership position in digital payments market in India via acquisition of 80% stake in fast-growing ItzCash
* The Coca-Cola Company nears completion of u.s. Refranchising plan with letter of intent for territory in Northeast Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: