版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 3月 2日 星期四 03:53 BJT

BRIEF-PepsiCo to eliminate 80-100 positions in Philadelphia over next few months

March 1 PepsiCo Inc:

* Intend to eliminate 80-100 positions, including frontline and supervisory roles, in Philadelphia over the next few months Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐