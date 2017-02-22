版本:
BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 5.46 pct passive stake in Zogenix

Feb 22 Zogenix Inc

* Perceptive Advisors LLC reports 5.46 percent passive stake in Zogenix Inc as of Feb 15 - sec filing Source text : bit.ly/2loI5VN Further company coverage:
