版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 4月 18日 星期二 09:26 BJT

BRIEF-Perceptive Advisors reports 9.11 pct passive stake in Ocera Therapeutics

April 17 Ocera Therapeutics Inc:

* Perceptive Advisors Llc reports 9.11 percent passive stake in Ocera Therapeutics Inc as of March 8, 2017- sec filing Source text - bit.ly/2oFR2tW Further company coverage:
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐